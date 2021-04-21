Video footage shows events of officer-involved shooting at Knoxville high school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Knox County District Attorney’s Office has released body camera video from the shooting that left a high student dead last week.
Anthony Thompson was killed inside a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School.
School surveillance video shows Thompson walking around the school in a red jacket.
District Attorney Charme Allen says police went to the school to arrest Thompson after a report of a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend.
When officers arrived at the school, it took about 10 minutes to find Thompson inside a bathroom.
Once they found him, a struggle began and a gun inside Thompson’s jacket goes off -- that is when one officer fired a shot killing Thompson.
After releasing the video Allen announced that the officer who shot Thompson had reasonable doubt to believe that he was in danger.
No charges will be filed against the officers involved.
