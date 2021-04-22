Best Life: Easy eco-friendly ways to save the planet

Over half of voters in the United States say global warming should be a high or very high priority for this administration and 65 percent say that developing sources of clean energy should be a high or very high priority. So, what can you do? Planting a vegetable garden can lower the use of fossil fuels as foods often travel over 15 hundred miles before they are eaten. Having a no tv day once a week and spending time outdoors not only saves on electricity but has been shown to reduce symptoms of ADHD. Turning trash into artwork helps reduce the 140 million tons of waste that is generated in the United States each year.