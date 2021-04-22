Bottom Line: Best battery-powered lawn tools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Outdoor power tools have come a long way from those old plug-in electric lawnmowers and trimmers. Many of today’s battery-powered tools pack as much punch as their gasoline cousins, but with less pollution and maintenance. Consumer Reports reveals the top tools that are great for your yard, and the planet.
All of those gasoline powered tools that make our outdoor spaces spectacular can take a toll on the planet, emitting significant amounts of noise, not to mention carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and volatile organic compounds, or VOCs.
A good alternative, according to Consumer Reports: Battery-powered tools which can help the planet without sacrificing your lawn.
“Every year we test more battery tools, and every year we find fewer reasons to recommend buying gas models,” said Paul Hope, Consumer Reports home editor. “Battery powered tools reducing air pollution, but they can also reduce the noise pollution you might encounter in a typical suburban neighborhood, so your neighbors might thank you, too.”
You’ll also be free of all those gasoline spills, refills and hassles. And there’s less maintenance: No oil changes, spark plugs or messy gas cans to deal with. With battery powered tools, all you do is recharge.
Ready for a green upgrade? Consumer Reports says this EGO Lawn Mower earned very good ratings when it comes to close, even, carpet like cutting.
Want to blow your leaves without blowing your neighbors ears off? This BEST BUY Stihl leaf blower clears leaves fast and quietly.
And finally, say goodbye to pull-cord starting with this Ryobi Chainsaw. CR’s tests found it cuts as quick as many lighter duty gasoline saws.
“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.