CDC releases new data about COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy, says it’s safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points to evidence that COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy is seemingly safe.
Wednesday, the CDC published one of the largest studies on the topic.
The preliminary results are based on reports from over 35,000 U.S. women who received either the Moderna or Pfizer shots while pregnant.
Their rates of miscarriage, premature births and other complications were comparable to those observed in published reports on pregnant women before the pandemic.
Chigozie Mason is a mom of two with one on the way -- pregnant in a pandemic.
“Being in the doctor’s office was a little nerve wracking for me, just because of the number of people. There are a lot of pregnant women walking around right now. So that was a little stressful,” she said.
Mason works as a clinical pharmacist and always knew she would get vaccinated against Coronavirus, but when she found out she was pregnant she was hesitant on the timing.
“It wasn’t so much if I would get the vaccine, it was a matter of at what point did I feel more comfortable getting it because we didn’t know, we didn’t have as much data in the beginning.” Dr. William Kutteh, Managing Partner with Fertility Associates of Memphis says he still has many patients who are hesitant to get the vaccine.
“We have been advising our patients who are seeking pregnancy, who are pregnant or thinking about getting pregnant,” he said. “They should get the vaccine even before the CDC announcement came out.”
He hopes the new data from the CDC adds another layer of comfort for expecting moms.
“There really is no further excuse in my mind for anybody to not get the vaccine, particularly pregnant women who are at high risk,” said Kutteh. “If they get COVID infection during pregnancy, they’re in one of the highest risk groups.”
Mason went on to get her vaccine in her 3rd trimester and says she feels great and is happy with her decision but has this advice.
“I would just say, would be to ask why, you know, because if you understand the why behind why you’re doing something, you’re more likely to comply as opposed to somebody just saying, Oh, well, you should just get it,” Mason said.
The CDC says more evidence is needed, especially when it comes to women who get vaccinated in the early stages of pregnancy.
