Chris Stapleton to bring his ‘All American Road Show’ to FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grammy Award-winning Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is ready to bring his All American Road Show to the FedExForum stage later this year.
On Dec. 3 Stapleton will take on the Bluff City while featuring special guests The Marcus Band and Yola.
Tickets for the general public go on sale April 30 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office.
An exclusive online presale will kick off April 29 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails and by connecting with FedExForum on Twitter and Instagram or ‘liking’ FedExForum on Facebook.
Organizers say the show will be sold to full capacity in hopes of relaxed social distancing guidelines but the FedExForum is subject to change capacity limits in accordance with Shelby County health directives amid the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.