Clouds and rain arrive by Friday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine will give way to a few clouds later this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper 40s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with a few showers, especially by afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Rain will become widespread Friday night with a few storms possible. No severe weather is expected. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
THIS WEEKEND: The cold front will continue to move through Saturday morning, so it will be cloudy with a chance of showers early, tapering off by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday looks dry and sunny with highs in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with temperatures in the upper 70s Monday and lower 80s Tuesday. Another system could bring rain or storms by Wednesday evening into Thursday.
