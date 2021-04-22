Family of murder victim pleads for answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Darian Coburn family said he was just starting his life going to school, working, even beginning a new career when someone shot and killed him inside his Hickory Hill apartment.
His parents want answers about what happened to their son.
Anntionette and Devon Coburn sat in their home devastated over the loss of their oldest child.
Darian Coburn, 22, was shot and killed in his second-floor apartment at the Enclave in Hickory Hill.
It happened sometime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. at night on April 11th.
The Coburns know the approximate time because their son texted them and family members that day about exciting news.
“He said he got his life insurance license. So he was trying to do something different. He had texted everybody,” said Devon Coburn.
Darian’s parents describe him as an ambitious son who went to Jackson State then transferred to Northwest Community College and eventually working for a company learning to be an electrician.
He wanted to sell insurance as well.
His parents said he lived alone at the Enclave.
They believe he either knew or knew of his attacker because there was no forced entry.
“He was a nice looking young man, nice clothes. I think it’s the perception he gave like he might have had something,” said Coburn.
There does not appear to be any surveillance video of the killer and police have no suspect description.
Darian’s parents said his apartment appeared to have been ransacked.
Coburn’s family wants the killer caught.
“I want people to know we loved him and he had so much life to give and we want to know what happened we want closure. We want closure. You’re not supposed to bury your child,” said his parents.
Investigators believe someone knows who killed Darian Coburn.
If you know anything call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.