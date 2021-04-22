Johnathan and Chandler Lawson commit to Memphis men’s basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Head Coach, Penny Hardaway is adding more talent to his roster after confirming a set of siblings as his newest addition.
Jonathan and Chandler Lawson committed to play for the University of Memphis Tigers Thursday, according to multiple sources.
Chandler played the last two seasons at Oregon and decided to transfer to UofM.
Johnathan completed his senior season at Houston High and committed to play with his brother at Oregon.
Once Chandler decided to transfer, Orgeon ended Jonathan’s commitment.
This will be their second time playing under Penny Hardaway as they both were on his AAU team at East High School.
Johnathan went to Wooddale but transferred to Houston High School to play under Mike Miller this past season.
He won state tournament MVP during their title run.
