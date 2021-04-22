1M vaccines administered in Arkansas but “more shots in arms needed”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Little Rock college student became the one-millionth person in Arkansas to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. But the governor says more shots in arms are needed.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson commemorated the milestone Thursday morning at the Arkansas Department of Health as Cheryl Moore, a student at Shorter College, received her first shot.
Currently, 33 percent of the population has received the vaccine since it became available.
“The whole purpose of today is to say how important it is to get the vaccine,” Hutchinson said.
The state recently received its first “report card” from the Centers for Disease Control on key performance indicators regarding Arkansas’s ordering, inventory, administration, and equity.
The governor said the state received high marks for ordering, administration, and equity.
“Where we’re weak is that we’re starting to build up the inventory,” Hutchinson said. “That is because we have ordered well, we have the supply here, but the demand is slackening off.”
He said the state is working with pharmacies and medical providers to increase participation.
“I want this over with,” he said. “I want vaccines in arms so we can turn the chapter in Arkansas history to move on from this pandemic.”
