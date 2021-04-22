Man charged with murder after woman’s body found in Tennessee creek

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Hardin County man charged with abuse of a corpse is now facing charges for murder.
According to an affidavit from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Moore said he took Maegan Gammill to his mother’s home in Savannah, Tennessee and gave her what he thought was meth.
He claimed he later found her unresponsive on the bed in his old room and decided to dump her body.
The sheriff’s office says Gammill’s body was found a week later wrapped in a blanket and sheet and dumped in a creek.
Moore was initially charged with abuse of a corpse, but investigators later determined Gammill had been shot.
The affidavit says deputies found a gun in the glove box of Moore’s vehicle. He told investigators he bought the gun and drugs briefly before meeting Gammill.
Moore is now charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. He was previously convicted of drug possession in Texas.
