Marshals arrest 14-year-old murder suspect

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - U.S. marshals arrested a teenager for murder Wednesday.
Police say 14-year-old boy Caleb Hamer was wanted on a second-degree murder warrant for shooting and killing 18-year-old Joseph Boose April 11 in Parkway Village.
The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force -- formerly known as the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force -- found Hamer at a home in Horn Lake.
According to a news release, Hamer tried to escape marshals by jumping from a second-story window. He wasn’t hurt in the jump but was arrested quickly after.
“This fugitive was not confined by a state line despite his young age,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “The Marshals Service was pleased to safely take him into custody.”
