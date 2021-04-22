Memphians volunteer in Earth Day trash pick-up challenge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Earth Day many organizations in Memphis were looking to contribute to making our city cleaner.
In the last year, gloves and masks have been found in parking lots.
Delayed trash pick-up has contributed to debris in the streets.
A litter prevention group Keep America Beautiful says litter has increased nationwide during the pandemic.
Studies have shown that litter production in some areas has grown by over 200-300 percent, said Lisa Brown, Project Manager of Memphis Transformed. “I don’t think that Memphis is excluded from this statistic.”
This Earth Day and throughout the following weekend they are encouraging Memphians to pick up litter while using an app called Litterati.
“You’ll see that the app uses AI technology and also machine learning to essentially capture a photo of the littered item that you’re getting ready to pick up until it’s building a catalogue of every single littered item that you’re picking up,” Brown told WMC Action News 5.
After downloading the app, people can join the challenge using the code Love901.
The goal of the challenge is to help clean Memphis in a fun way and learn more about how to continue to do so city-wide.
“That’ll help us with more prevention strategies and better messaging and try to figure out where specifically litter is plaguing the city,” said Brown.
The Litteratti app is also able to see how many pieces of litter people can pick up.
The top 10 people who pick up the most will be awarded, and the winners will be announced Monday.
“Let’s get out,” she said. “Let’s celebrate the earth. in doing that you want to make sure that the earth is clean and that you’re taking care of your own little piece of the earth.”
