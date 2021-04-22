Memphis Athletics, Nobody Trashes Tennessee team up for Blue & Gray Cleanup Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Athletics, Nobody Trashes Tennessee and the Tennessee Department of Transportation joined forces to help clean up the community.
On Earth Day, volunteers clean up a campus-area neighborhood alongside TDOT and Nobody Trashes Tennessee and UofM staff.
“Memphis Athletics has been a valuable Nobody Trashes Tennessee partner for three years, and we are thrilled to be working together on a cleanup with coaches, players and students to help raise awareness and educate Tennesseans about the problem of litter in our state,” said Shawn Bible, Beautification Office Manager, Tennessee Department of Transportation. “The state spends more than $19 million each year to clean up the more than 100 million pieces of litter on our roadways, so we rely on our partners to help spread the word.”
The event was held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m Thursday.
Crews even mapped out a planned cleanup route.
“We are very much looking forward to getting to work on Blue & Gray Cleanup Day,” Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staff are proud to be part of this city and this community, and we are happy to do our part to help keep it beautiful. We’re proud to partner with Nobody Trashes Tennessee and TDOT for this important event.”
For more information on the Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign, visit https://nobodytrashestennessee.com.
