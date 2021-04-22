Memphis experience 30% increase in violent incidents involving guns compared to 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement agencies along with city and county leaders invite everyone to come out to the third unity walk.
It will begin at 10 a.m Saturday, April 22, at Martin Luther King Jr. Prep Academy in Frayser.
“If you’re only coming out here Saturday to walk stay home. If you’re only coming out here Saturday to see your friends and get a little bit of exercise stay home, because what we need is the community to show up committed to change,” said Shelby County District Attorney, Amy Weirich.
Memphis Police said there have been 87 homicides and 73 murders in 2021.
Interim Police Director Mike Ryall said eight of them were minors and reports there have been 39 interstate shootings.
“When are we going to get frustrated by our young people keep dying, killing one another,” said. Founder of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives Stevie Moore.
“We ended up having almost 500 people that told us that there is really a sense of urgency among a lot of citizens to do something about this,” Gibbons said.
In a report released by the crime commission they look at gun crime data for the first quarter of the year; it states 1,576 violent incidents involving guns were reported, a 30 percent increase compared to last year.
DA Weirich fears that numbers could grow close to July 1st once Tennessee’s permitless carry law goes into effect.
“Yes we do have a fear because of the data, because of what we’ve seen happen in our community since guns in cars was legalized,” Weirich said.
Weirich said even if it’s raining the walk will still happen, but if it’s more than just rain it will be postponed.
Moore said they will have gun locks for free at the event and you can get a gun lock at any Memphis Police precinct.
