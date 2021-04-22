New Daisy Theater hit with $7K utility bill from MLGW

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In early April, the Historic Daisy Theater on Beale Street was hit with a utility bill from Memphis Light Gas and Water for $7,258.
The Daisy’s owner, Lucille Catron, went to MLGW and said she was told her theater had a water leak in the months of January and February, but she doesn’t see how that’s possible.
“If I had a leak in January, if I had a leak in February, the dates that they said I had a leak, it would be reflected on my bill, and it’s not,” Catron said, referring to her bills in January and February.
Catron then had an MLGW foreman come to check her meter outside the Daisy and says the foreman determined there was no leak.
However, when she went to MLGW’s dispute department to contest the bill, she was told her bill was correct.
“You have no other recourse,” Catron said. “You have no on to go to, and I know that you have a choice. Either you pay that $7,000 bill or you will get disconnected.”
An MLGW spokesperson told WMC Action News 5 that Catron’s bill is still being investigated.
“MLGW allows customers a process to dispute and resolve all matters pertaining to their utility account,” the spokesperson said. “This customer participated in a Dispute Resolution hearing yesterday. MLGW is still investigating and reviewing the account. A final determination on this account has not been made.”
As it currently stands, the Daisy’s bill is due Monday, April 26.
“I can’t afford to pay $7,000,” Catron said. “I don’t want to work out a (payment) plan. I want you to correct my bill.”
