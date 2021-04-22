NTSB investigating deadly plane crash in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash in rural Haywood County this week that killed two people.
The plane went down Tuesday on its way to Fayette County Airport, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted in the search for the wreckage.
The NTSB says it was a Piper P28R aircraft.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Aviation Unit helped search for the plane by air and spotted the wreckage Wednesday in a knee-deep, flooded area along Bond Ferry Road and Prospect Lane near Brownsville.
THP says crews on the ground recovered the bodies of the pilot and a passenger.
An NTSB investigator is traveling to the scene to investigate.
