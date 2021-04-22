Police issue City Watch for 11-year-old girl last seen Wednesday night

Memphis police looking for missing 11-year-old girl
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 22, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 7:43 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who they say may be in danger.

Monique Thomas’ father reported her missing late Wednesday night around 11:30.

Police say he last saw Thomas around 8 p.m. near Early and Restbrook in Frayser.

Thomas is 5 feet 3 and 120 pounds with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a purple hair bonnet, purple shirt, yellow pants and a tan jacket.

Call police if you see her.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.