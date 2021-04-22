Rain and rising temperatures this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Some areas may have frost on the ground and on the windshield. With full sunshine this afternoon, high temperatures will increase to the lower 60s. A few clouds will start mixing in late in the day and it will be mostly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to upper 40s this evening.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny to partly cloudy. High: 63 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: With a weather system sitting nearby, a stray shower will be possible on Friday. Although everyone will not see rain, you could see a passing shower at any point of the day. However, the best chance for rain will be on Friday night. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 50s tomorrow.
THIS WEEKEND: A weather system will move in overnight Friday into Saturday, so it will be cloudy with a chance of showers and storms through the afternoon Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Sunday looks dry and sunny with highs in the lower 70s and sunshine.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with temperatures in the upper 70s Monday and lower 80s Tuesday. Rain will move in with a cold front on Wednesday. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.
