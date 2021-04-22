3rd Unity Walk Against Gun Violence planned this weekend in Frayser

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 22, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 10:56 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich continues the campaign against violent crime this weekend with a third Unity Walk Against Gun Violence.

It’s Saturday at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Martin Luther King Jr. Prep Academy, 1530 Dellwood Avenue. Participants should assemble at 9:30 a.m. before setting off on the 1.9-mile walk.

Previous Unity Walks were in November in midtown Memphis and February in Whitehaven, each with more than 500 participants.

Each walk starts with a group pledge:

See something. Say something. Your call counts.

Know where your kids are. Know your neighbors.

Join or start a Neighborhood Watch Group in your neighborhood.

Respect yourself and those around you. Violence is never the solution!

Weirich is holding a news conference to announce this weekend’s Unity Walk at 11 a.m. Thursday at MLK Academy. Speakers include Dr. Bobby White, founder and CEO of Frayser Community Schools; interim Memphis Police Director Mike Ryall; and Stevie Moore, president and founder of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives.

