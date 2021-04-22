3rd Unity Walk Against Gun Violence planned this weekend in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich continues the campaign against violent crime this weekend with a third Unity Walk Against Gun Violence.
It’s Saturday at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Martin Luther King Jr. Prep Academy, 1530 Dellwood Avenue. Participants should assemble at 9:30 a.m. before setting off on the 1.9-mile walk.
Previous Unity Walks were in November in midtown Memphis and February in Whitehaven, each with more than 500 participants.
Each walk starts with a group pledge:
See something. Say something. Your call counts.
Know where your kids are. Know your neighbors.
Join or start a Neighborhood Watch Group in your neighborhood.
Respect yourself and those around you. Violence is never the solution!
Weirich is holding a news conference to announce this weekend’s Unity Walk at 11 a.m. Thursday at MLK Academy. Speakers include Dr. Bobby White, founder and CEO of Frayser Community Schools; interim Memphis Police Director Mike Ryall; and Stevie Moore, president and founder of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives.
