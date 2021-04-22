South Memphis man indicted for 2020 murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Authorities have indicted a 29-year-old man on murder charges after a car-to-car shooting death of a man last October, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
Investigators said on Oct. 6, 2020, 31-year-old Patrick King stopped his car near Azalia St. just north of Trigg Ave. to talk to a woman about a stolen tire.
According to the release, that’s when Sidney Baskerville drove up and shot King at least five times.
King was able to drive a short distance until his girlfriend slid in the driver’s seat and to drive him to the hospital where he died.
Baskerville was taken into custody three days later and charged with murder, the release stated.
He was also was indicted on one count each of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted in possession of a firearm, according to a release from the Shelby County District Attorney General’s office.
He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.
