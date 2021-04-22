South Memphis shooting sends teen to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen is in the hospital fighting for his life after a shooting, Memphis Police said.
The shooting happened Thursday evening in the 4700 block of Gigem Drive near Weaver and Raines in South Memphis.
An MPD spokesperson said the child was taken to Methodist South Hospital by private car after the shooting.
The victim was then transferred to LeBonheur and is listed in critical condition.
Very few details are being released at this time.
Memphis Police told WMC Action News 5 a preliminary report at the scene indicated the young man shot himself.
WMC is still waiting on confirmation on if it was accidental.
