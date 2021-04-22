Suspect in driveway vehicle theft facing multiple charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of walking into a driveway and stealing a gray Dodge Challenger is now facing charges.
He was tracked down after he robbed two people at gunpoint taking $20 and one of the victim’s cell phones, police say. According to an affidavit, one of the victims tried to run away and was shot at by Key. He was not injured.
Investigators say Key then fled the scene in the Challenger that was reported stolen. Officers say they saw the vehicle in the area of Highway 64 and Fletcher Trace Parkway when they attempted to stop it. But Key sped away evading arrest.
The vehicle was later found abandoned behind a Walmart along with the victim’s phone, according to the affidavit. Key had allegedly used the phone to call Correctional Alternatives, Inc. and used the stolen vehicle to appear at his weekly probation and parole visit.
He is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, burglary of motor vehicle and possession of a firearm during commission/attempt to commit a dangerous felony.
