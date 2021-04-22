Suspicious package, bomb threat at Panola Co. courthouse

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 22, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 9:05 PM

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A suspicious package delivered outside a Mid-South courthouse brought in K9′s and the bomb squad Thursday afternoon.

According to the Panola County Police Department, a courthouse deputy called in a suspicious package that was left in front of the courthouse around 12:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office brought in a trained k9 and it alerted authorities that it was something wrong with the package.

The courthouse and perimeter have been evacuated and closed Friday, April 23 as a precaution until further notice.

