Suspicious package, bomb threat at Panola Co. courthouse

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A suspicious package delivered outside a Mid-South courthouse brought in K9′s and the bomb squad Thursday afternoon.
According to the Panola County Police Department, a courthouse deputy called in a suspicious package that was left in front of the courthouse around 12:15 p.m.
The sheriff’s office brought in a trained k9 and it alerted authorities that it was something wrong with the package.
The courthouse and perimeter have been evacuated and closed Friday, April 23 as a precaution until further notice.
