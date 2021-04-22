WATCH: Shelby County weekly test positivity rate increases again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 150 new COVID-19 case Thursday.
It’s the 17th day this month with more than 100 new daily cases. So far there have been 94,219 cases in Shelby County.
The county’s death toll held steady at 1,600 with no additional deaths reported.
There are 1,676 active cases across the county.
The latest weekly test positivity rate showed another increase from 6.1 percent to 6.9 percent. It’s increased nearly every week since the first week of March when the county experienced the lowest rate to date. The rate peeked in January at 17.9 percent.
Last week, Shelby County averaged about 169 new cases each day, and health officials reported an increase in reproductive rate, saying the county is “on the precipice of a fourth wave.”
According to the health department, there have been 298,610 people in Shelby County who have received vaccinations and 191,648 are now fully vaccinated.
The COVID-19 task force will hold a briefing at noon. Watch below.
