White House declares February winter storm a disaster in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Joe Biden approved Tennessee’s disaster declaration on Wednesday.
Federal funding is available to state, local governments, and nonprofit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the winter storm.
The winter storm dumped several inches of snow across the Mid-South from February 11 to February 19, 2021.
Several counties across the state including Shelby County were approved for funding.
