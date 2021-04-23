Amazon to open new Memphis facility, adding hundreds of high paying jobs to growing local job market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon has announced a brand new facility in Memphis that will be bringing good paying jobs to the city.
The new Amazon facility in Memphis will be in charge of helping to deliver large items like mattresses, kayaks and grills.
But most importantly, the facility will bring hundreds of much-needed jobs to an already strong Memphis job market.
Amazon announced two new state-of-the-art facilities in the Mid-South.
One is a fulfillment station in Byhalia, Mississippi.
The other, a new delivery station on Hawkins Mill Road in Memphis, helping complete the “last mile” of large package deliveries.
Amazon says the new Memphis facility will hire hundreds of employees with pay starting at $15 an hour, including benefits.
“They see Memphis as a strategic market for their fulfillment center, and then that last mile component which is really critical given the increase in e-Commerce,” Ted Townsend, Chamber of Commerce Chief Economic Development Officer said.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says, “During a time when Memphians are in need of more quality, good-paying jobs, Amazon continues to deliver”.
Chamber of Commerce Chief Economic Development Officer Ted Townsend says the Memphis job market was affected by the pandemic but survived the past year with less job loss than the state average.
“We’ve recaptured about 70 percent of job loss from March of last year,” Townsend said. “That’s significant. But what’s also significant is where’s seeing a number of new job postings in the market, in fact 4,300 new jobs were posted last month alone.”
According to the most recent data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the March unemployment rate in Shelby County was 6.8% and didn’t change at all compared to February.
Compared to March 2020, the beginning of the pandemic, unemployment rose 1.7% in Shelby County year over year.
Townsend says those numbers could be much worse and the recent data indicates tremendous growth in higher-paying jobs.
“We have seen continued growth,” Townsend said. “We understand that Memphis is an attractive market for corporate investment right now. We intend to continue that.”
We also spoke to Kevin Kane, the President and CEO of Memphis Tourism who says the hospitality industry continues to have thousands of job openings and is having trouble filling them.
He says some hotels cannot completely book up to match demand because they are short-staffed.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.