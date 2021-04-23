Bartlett police officer helps reunite dog missing 6 years with owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was an unlikely reunion but joyous all the same, thank to a Bartlett police officer.
According to the police department, Officer Rodriguez spotted a small dog in the road at Alturia and Stage Road April 20. He coaxed the dog into his car and took it to the animal shelter.
That’s where things got good.
Turns out, the dog had a microchip and the shelter found the owner who said the dog was missing for six years!
The shelter said the owner cried tears of joy when she reunited with her pup.
The police department called it a miracle reunion and said Officer Rodriguez did an awesome job taking time to do something to that makes the department and town of Bartlett so special.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.