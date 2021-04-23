Breakdown: Why you should look up-two planets visible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Right after sunset on the evenings of Friday April 23rd through Sunday April 25, look toward the west-northwestern horizon, where Mercury will be moving past Venus which will be brighter than Mercury.
On Saturday, Mercury will be positioned just a little bit away from Venus and will be on Venus’ lower right. On Sunday and Monday Mercury will be positioned upper right of Venus.
The best viewing times will be at about 8 p.m. but make sure that sun has completely disappeared below the horizon before using binoculars or telescopes in your search.
