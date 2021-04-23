Gift cards being distributed at some Shelby County vaccination sites Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County health leaders hope gift cards will help bring people out to COVID-19 vaccination sites Friday.
Cards will be handed out at the new site in Frayser along with Raleigh and Whitehaven.
Health leaders say they’ve seen a drop in demand for vaccines across the Mid-south.
To help encourage turnout, the City of Memphis is reviving incentives they’ve already seen work.
Along with the gift cards, the City will continue allowing people to get the vaccine without an appointment at most vaccination sites by next week.
Next week’s schedule will be posted at noon Friday. Visit covid19.memphistn.gov for more locations and information about vaccinations.
