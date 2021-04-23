Heavy rain arrives tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with a passing shower this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Rain will become widespread with a few storms possible. No severe weather is expected. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be southeast 5-15 mph. Rain totals will be around one inch.
WEEKEND: The cold front will continue to move through Saturday morning, so it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a passing shower or storm through late afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will decrease Saturday night with lows around 50. Sunday looks dry and sunny with highs in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s Monday through Wednesday. Another system could bring rain or storms by Wednesday night into Thursday. It will be slightly cooler by Friday.
