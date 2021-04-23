Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your next trip to the farmers market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s officially farmers market season, according to Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler.
WMC’s Joy Redmond caught up with Jennifer at the Digital Desk this week.
They talked tips on how to get the most out of your next trip to the farmers market.
Check out Jennifer’s tips and find out where all the best farmers markets are in the Mid-South.
Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps and find Jennifer’s stories at commercialappeal.com/food.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.