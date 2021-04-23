Longtime Tennessee State Sen. Thelma Harper dies at 80

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A longtime Tennessee state legislator has died.
Thelma Harper was a former state senator who represented the 19th District in the Senate. Her daughter, Linda Harper, said the former lawmaker died Thursday. She was 80 years old.
“It is with an unimaginable sorrow and heartbreak that we announce the passing of my mother, former State Senator Thelma Harper,” said Linda Harper. “She passed peacefully and unexpectedly this morning holding my hand.”
According to the Tennessee Tribune, Harper was the longest-serving woman in Tennessee State Senate history.
“She dedicated her life to her family and serving the people of Tennessee and The 19th District in the Senate and the 2nd District in the Metro Council,” said Linda Harper. “We are grateful for her life’s work and I promised her that we will continue the tradition of her beloved ‘Kids Are Special Too’ Annual Easter Egg Hunt. On behalf our entire family we are extremely grateful for all your support throughout the years.”
