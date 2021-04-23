Man arrested after shooting, killing car burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Man is facing charges of manslaughter after shooting one man who attempted to break into his car with a group of other men.
On April 5, officers were called to the Madison East Apartments.
According to Memphis Police, four men attempted to break into a black Dodge Charger while one suspect busted the passenger side window.
Police say 24-year-old Cameran Leatherwood immediately fired several shots from the second floor of the apartment building as the suspects attempted to drive away in a 2014 Dodge Ram.
One suspect died from a gunshot bullet to the head, the report said.
Leatherwood was identified by the suspects out of six picture photo lineup as the person responsible for the shooting.
He is being charged with Voluntary Manslaughter and Convicted Felon in Possession of a handgun.
