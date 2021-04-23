‘Married to Medicine’ star to speak at Memphis Breast Health Summit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Jackie from the hit Bravo TV series “Married to Medicine” got emotional when WMC Action News 5 caught up with the two-time breast cancer survivor.
OBGYN Dr. Jacqueline Walters was the virtual keynote speaker for the upcoming 7th Annual Live Memphis Breast Health Summit.
Dr. Jackie talked about what got her through the most difficult times in her journey dealing with double mastectomy infertility after chemo and fear of not surviving cancer.
“I knew thoughts became words, words became actions, actions became your value system, which ultimately became my destiny,” said Dr. Jackie. So, I started finding everything I could, that was a positive affirmation, and I used the scripture, ‘I will live and not die, so I can tell what God has done to me,’ and every time I heard it, every time I heard that thought in my head. I would say it out loud. I will leave and not that because I’m like, oh my god this is crazy, I had no family history and I wanted to be pregnant.”
This year’s theme is “Going Positively Pink to Beat Breast Cancer.”
WMC Action News 5′s own Janeen Gordon, also a cancer survivor will host.
The event, presented by the Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium and Common Table Health Alliance, is May 1st, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.