‘Married to Medicine’ star to speak at Memphis Breast Health Summit

“I knew thoughts became words, words became actions, actions became your value system, which ultimately became my destiny,” said Dr. Jackie. So, I started finding everything I could, that was a positive affirmation, and I used the scripture, ‘I will live and not die, so I can tell what God has done to me,’ and every time I heard it, every time I heard that thought in my head. I would say it out loud. I will leave and not that because I’m like, oh my god this is crazy, I had no family history and I wanted to be pregnant.”