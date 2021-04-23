Mid-South Food Bank hiring to fill multiple positions

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 23, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 4:15 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Food Bank is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, April 28 to fill several positions within the community.

All attendees are required to wear a mask as COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced, the release stated.

The starting pay for some positions will be $17 per hour.

Resumes are not required but strongly suggested, according to the release.

The event is from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the food bank’s facility at 3865 S. Perkins Rd.

Mid-South Food Bank is looking to fill the following positions:

  • Truck Driver Class A - $17.00 per hour
  • Truck Driver Class B - $16.00 per hour
  • Director of Operations
  • Warehouse Handler - $15.00 per hour
  • Quality Control Specialist - $15.00 per hour

Benefits for each position include:

  • 401K
  • Full insurance (free vision and dental)
  • 11 paid holidays
  • $15K Life Insurance Long Term Disability

To learn more about our positions available, visit midsouthfoodbank.org/careers

