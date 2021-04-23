Mid-South Food Bank hiring to fill multiple positions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Food Bank is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, April 28 to fill several positions within the community.
All attendees are required to wear a mask as COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced, the release stated.
The starting pay for some positions will be $17 per hour.
Resumes are not required but strongly suggested, according to the release.
The event is from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the food bank’s facility at 3865 S. Perkins Rd.
Mid-South Food Bank is looking to fill the following positions:
- Truck Driver Class A - $17.00 per hour
- Truck Driver Class B - $16.00 per hour
- Director of Operations
- Warehouse Handler - $15.00 per hour
- Quality Control Specialist - $15.00 per hour
Benefits for each position include:
- 401K
- Full insurance (free vision and dental)
- 11 paid holidays
- $15K Life Insurance Long Term Disability
To learn more about our positions available, visit midsouthfoodbank.org/careers
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.