197 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths; more than 300K Shelby Countians receive vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reported nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases Friday, one of the highest daily increases we’ve seen in weeks.
The health department reported 197 new cases and 10 more deaths. The county has had 94,416 cases and 1,610 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Shelby County has had 18 days this month with more than 100 new cases each day.
The latest weekly test positivity rate is 6.9 percent -- up from 6.1 percent a week earlier. It’s increased nearly every week since its lowest point at 3.3 percent the first week of March. The rate was highest at the beginning of the year at 17.9 percent.
As of Friday, there are 1,714 active cases in Shelby County. Another 91,092 cases are now inactive or recovered.
Shelby County hit a milestone with vaccines administered now to more than 300,000 people; 195,396 are now fully vaccinated.
Find vaccination locations and times by visiting covid19.memphistn.gov.
