Rain and thunder will impact your weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers and a few rumbles of thunder return to the Mid-south tonight and into Saturday. More scattered showers and storms will redevelop Saturday.
TONIGHT: Rain will become widespread with a few storms possible. No severe weather is expected. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be southeast 5-15 mph. Rain totals will be around one inch.
WEEKEND: The cold front will continue to move through Saturday morning, so expect more showers to continue along with a few storms to develop producing locally heavy rain, gusty winds, possibly small hail, especially for portions of Northern Mississippi. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will decrease Saturday night with lows around 50. Sunday looks dry and sunny with highs in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s Monday through Wednesday. Another system could bring rain or storms by Wednesday night into Thursday. It will be slightly cooler by Friday.
Ron Childers
WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Ron Childers
Twitter: @RonChilders
