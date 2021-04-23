Rain today & tomorrow, warming trend this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are already seeing a few spotty showers this morning and a scattered shower will be possible through this afternoon. Although everyone will not see rain, you should bring an umbrella with you. Heavy rain will spread into the area this evening after 9 pm and rain will continue through tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s today with low temperatures in the upper 50s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. High: 66 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 80%. Low: 56 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 mph.
THIS WEEKEND: The rain will continue on Saturday, but after 12 pm it will be isolated. Rain will end completely after 6 pm and clouds will gradually clear. Highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday. Sunday will be dry and sunny with highs in the lower 70s and sunshine.
NEXT WEEK: It will be sunny at the start of next week with temperatures in the upper 70s Monday and lower 80s Tuesday. Rain will move in with a cold front on Wednesday into Thursday. A few strong thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible.
