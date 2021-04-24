Hundreds unite to walk against gun violence in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of community members laced up their shoes and hit the streets of Frayser on Saturday morning to walk against gun violence.
Memphis Police say there have been 87 homicides and 73 murders in the city this year.
The victims include children like a 4-year-old shot and killed in early April during a dispute between two men.
Violence like that is why community leaders like Stevie Moore decided to organize Saturday’s Unity Walk Against Gun Violence, the third one since November.
“We should have been marching and hollering about when we going to stop the killing of our children,” Moore said. “We’ve got to stop this.”
Moore is the founder of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives.
He says while many rightfully protest police brutality, the voices are not as loud when it comes to speaking out against other types of violence.
“We get so upset when law enforcement do something to our people but when do it to our people, what we claiming is so bad about law enforcement, we killing our own people and no one is upset about it. I want us to get upset. I want us to get concerned,” said Moore.
Participants walked nearly two miles through Frayser to raise awareness about the need for change.
“People are coming from the other side of town who’ve never been over here so they don’t even know what people, what our children go through,” said Rosalind Moore.
Several politicians were also on hand for the walk, which didn’t sit well with some of the participants like Diamond Mourning, whose niece Choosey Parker, was shot and killed in 2018.
“I don’t appreciate that. I don’t appreciate you coming out here trying to act like you care when you don’t care,” Mourning said.
Despite those concerns, all agreed violence is not the solution, and they hope walks like the Unity Walk will make a difference – one step at a time.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.