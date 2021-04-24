Mother-son duo creates black-led LGBTQ advocacy group

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mother and her son is stepping up to support the LGBTQ population in the Memphis area.
The LGBTQ community in Memphis lacks safe spaces and outlets for members which is why Gwendolyn and Davin Clemons are continuing their work to end HIV in Memphis.
The mother-son duo is organizers of Relationships Unleashed, a nonprofit that seeks “to create social, cultural, and professional equity for members of the Black LGBTQ + community.”
Read more on the story from the Commerical Appeal here.
