Rain & a few storms to start the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The widespread steady rain will move out this morning but we will continue to see scattered showers through the morning hours. We may see a break in activity but chances showers and a few storms will be possible through the afternoon. We will dry out this evening as a cold front exits the Mid-South.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few storms that may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, possibly small hail, especially for portions of Northern Mississippi. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with lows around 50 and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and light northeasterly winds at 5 mph.
NEXT WEEK: A dry pattern will be in place through Tuesday. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday more clouds but warmer with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s to upper 60s. Another system will bring the chance of rain or storms by Wednesday night which will drop our temperatures back into the upper 60s and 70s for highs Thursday and Friday.
