Rain & a few storms to start the weekend

NEXT WEEK: A dry pattern will be in place through Tuesday. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday more clouds but warmer with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s to upper 60s. Another system will bring the chance of rain or storms by Wednesday night which will drop our temperatures back into the upper 60s and 70s for highs Thursday and Friday.