Shelby County weekly test positivity rate increases again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 168 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
It’s the 18th day this month with more than 100 new daily cases. So far there have been 94,416 cases in Shelby County.
The county’s death toll held steady at 1,610 with no additional deaths reported within the last 24 hours.
There are 1,730 active cases across the county.
The latest weekly test positivity rate showed another increase from 6.1 percent to 6.9 percent. It’s increased nearly every week since the first week of March when the county experienced the lowest rate to date. The rate peaked in January at 17.9 percent.
Last week, Shelby County averaged about 169 new cases each day, and health officials reported an increase in reproductive rate, saying the county is “on the precipice of a fourth wave.”
According to the health department, there have been 302,660 people in Shelby County who have received vaccinations and 198,828 are now fully vaccinated.
