Silver Alert issued for Independence County man

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Independence County man.
According to the alert, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office requested the alert for Ernest Eugene Baney, 80, of Southside. Baney is 5′7″, weighs 210 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.
Authorities said Baney was last seen at an unknown address, possibly Batesville Boulevard near Mark Martin Museum at Mark Martin Ford.
He was traveling in a 2016 black Dodge truck, with a Missouri license plate of OKDJ52. The truck should have a black fiberglass topper on it, with dents on both sides and back.
Anyone with information on Baney’s whereabouts can call the Independence County Sheriff’s Office at 870-793-8838.
