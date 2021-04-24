Supreme Court reverses decision on convicting minors, upholds sentencing of Miss. court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday, the highest court in the nation reversed a recent trend of leniency for minors convicted of serious crimes.
The ruling also says judges don’t need to specifically find “permanent incorrigibility” before sentencing juvenile murderers to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The ruling was written by Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
The court upheld the sentence imposed by a Mississippi court of a 15-year-old who killed his grandfather, Jones vs. Mississippi.
In 2005, the court ended capital punishment for people who committed crimes before the age of 18.
It barred life without parole in non-homicide crimes in 2010 and ended mandatory life without parole sentences even for murder two years later.
In a statement, Mississippi’s Attorney General Lynn Fitch said the state was pleased. “At its core, this case is about a state’s ability to craft the laws and procedures that reflect the will of its people,” she wrote.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.