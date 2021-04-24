National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events underway in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is giving its citizens the opportunity to get rid of any harmful or potentially addictive prescription medication from their homes. April 24 marks the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day!
The state says this year’s event is important due to the pandemic canceling the 2020 event and the amount of prescription drugs that were collected during the October take back day was approximately one-third of the amount collected in the year prior.
The events are set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find a take back event in your area by visiting https://tntogether.com/takebackday/.
If you are unable to participate in a take back event, you can still safely and securely dispose of your prescription medication at one of 355 permanent drop boxes located across the state. Find a permanent drop box in your area.
