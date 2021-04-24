Toddler killed, 2 adults in critical condition following car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A toddler was killed and three women injured in a two-vehicle car crash Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police.
The crash happened in Whitehaven near the intersection of Palmer and Elvis Presley Blvd around 11:32 a.m.
MPD said the toddler was transported to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.
Three women are in the hospital and two of them are in critical condition.
The cause of the accident is undetermined at this time but MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.
