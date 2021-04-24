Warmer weather returns this week

WARMER WEEK AHEAD: It will be dry and mostly sunny to start the week with highs in the upper 70s to lows 80s. Lows will be in the low 50s Monday night. It will be partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Wednesday looks mostly dry with highs again in the low 80s. There could be some rain in northeast Arkansas. Some rain or thunder is possible by Thursday but the front could hang up to the northwest and keep most of it in northeast Arkansas. Highs will remain in the 70s with a chance of showers through Friday.