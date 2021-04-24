Warmer weather returns this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mostly cloudy sky through sunset. Temperatures will hang in the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Some clouds will linger with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind will be north at 5 mph.
SUNDAY: A few clouds will mix with sun early, then mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.
WARMER WEEK AHEAD: It will be dry and mostly sunny to start the week with highs in the upper 70s to lows 80s. Lows will be in the low 50s Monday night. It will be partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Wednesday looks mostly dry with highs again in the low 80s. There could be some rain in northeast Arkansas. Some rain or thunder is possible by Thursday but the front could hang up to the northwest and keep most of it in northeast Arkansas. Highs will remain in the 70s with a chance of showers through Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.