Breakdown: Why this last full moon in April is a supermoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last full moon of April is coming up on Monday April 26th and it is called the pink supermoon. The moon is not going to actually be pink but it will be the normal full moon color of golden and will be big and bright.
The reason it is called a pink supermoon is because this full moon usually happens at the same time when some flowers bloom with shades of pink. Other names for this full moon is the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon and coastal tribes in North America call it the fish moon according to astronomers.
Why is it a supermoon? A supermoon happens when the full moon is at its closest approach to Earth in its orbit. The moon appears larger because it’s at a distance shorter to earth. Supermoons look slightly bigger and brighter and on average, supermoons are about 7% bigger and about 15% brighter than a typical full moon.
The pink supermoon will officially become full at 10:32 p.m. central time on Monday, April 26. This months supermoon is the first of two that will occur this year. The second one will happen on May 26th.
