Clear tonight & warmer tomorrow

THE REST OF THE WEEK: It will be partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday looks mostly dry although there is a slight chance of rain mainly in northeast Arkansas. Highs On Tuesday will be in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Rain chances will increase on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s along with chances of rain and thunderstorms. On Friday clouds will remain along with a slight chance of showers with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s.