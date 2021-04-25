Clear tonight & warmer tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Our weather pattern will stay dry through Tuesday and temperatures will be warm up over the next few days. A cold front will bring an end to the dry pattern and warmer temperatures by midweek.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 50s and light winds.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs near 80 and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 60 and southerly winds at 5 to 10 mph.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: It will be partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday looks mostly dry although there is a slight chance of rain mainly in northeast Arkansas. Highs On Tuesday will be in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Rain chances will increase on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s along with chances of rain and thunderstorms. On Friday clouds will remain along with a slight chance of showers with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both days with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Rain chances are low but we can’t rule out a stray shower both days.
