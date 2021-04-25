Memphis Police searching for missing 84-year-old man with dementia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for an elderly man who suffers from dementia and went missing.
Police said 84-year-old Paul Gallagher was last seen on Ashlawn Street by his daughter early Sunday morning.
His daughter told police that he was headed to St. Michaels Church on Summer Avenue.
According to his family, he frequently visits Immaculate Conception on Central Avenue and St. Peters Church on Adams Avenue on Sundays.
Gallagher was last seen driving a silver 2015 Nissan Sentra.
If you have any information on Gallagher’s whereabouts, please contact the police at 901-545-2677.
